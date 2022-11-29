Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow projected to continue falling Tuesday, Colorado Springs police are currently under “accident alert.”

Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, drivers are asked to exchange information versus calling police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.

Springs police say the above still applies if a tow truck has to be called to the scene.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

