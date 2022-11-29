Colorado Humane Society collecting donations to help puppies for Giving Tuesday

Colorado Humane Society collecting donations to help puppies for Giving Tuesday
By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today is Giving Tuesday, an annual initiative in which people are encouraged to give back to their local charities and non-profits.

This year, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is focused on raising funds to help care for neglected animals like Luann.

Luann arrived at the Humane Society lethargic, underweight, and covered in scabs back in August. The veterinary team determined that she was suffering from an auto-immune disease called juvenile cellulitis or “puppy strangles.” Luann was immediately put on a medicated regime and is on her road to recovery.

The Humane Society says cases like Luann’s are common and funds from days like Giving Tuesday go a long way in making sure that they are well-equipped to provide all their animals with medication, veterinary care, food, and a healthy environment.

In addition to individual donations, MetLife Pet Insurance has committed to doubling every donation made on Giving Tuesday up to $30,000 to help the animals at the Humane Society.

Donations to support HSPPR’s work can be made HERE.

