Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jump curb to avoid police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle.

Police say they were initially responding to a call of a possible unconscious driver parked outside the business. David Veal spoke with 11 News and says he called 911 after seeing the Acura SUV parked across multiple spots and partially in an accessible space. He also says when he approached the car he saw two occupants slumped over and kids car seats in the back.

The owner of the stolen car tells 11 News those are her children’s seats. The Acura owner does not want to be identified but says her car was stolen early Friday morning from her garage, along with her purse, credit cards and golf clubs.

This video is the first time she has seen it since.

She says the car is a dark gray Acura RDX, with a Colorado plate number: CNK-K14.

The video shows police with guns drawn trying to open the door of the car but the driver steers up over the curb, into the grass, across the sidewalk and then jumps a curb into the intersection.

Police say it was too dangerous to pursue because of how crowded the public space was. They are still currently looking for the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.