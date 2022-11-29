Brother and sister shot at Club Q, one year after mom passed away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -This picture was taken an hour before the lives of James and Charlene Slaugh were changed forever. The brother-sister pair were among the 24 injured from the mass shooting at Club Q, which ultimately left five dead.

They were at the nigh club to let loose and remember their mother who passed away last year due to COVID-19.

11News spoke with James, who has since been released from the hospital after a bullet shattered his upper arm bone and left shrapnel in his chest.

James said he was near the door when the gunman walked in and started shooting.

He said he was shot once in the arm and his partner was hit once in the leg. However, Charlene was hit at least five times.

“I was thinking about her the whole time. She was on the ground. She was hit worse than the rest of us. I was calling out to her several times. I’m like, ‘Charlene, are you OK? Are you OK?’”said James Slaugh, as he recounted that tragic night.

James and his partner are now home after spending a few days in the hospital.

Charlene is still in the hospital and has had multiple surgeries within the last week but is stable.

The siblings have a Gofundme page set up for them to help with medical bills.

