Suspected drunk driver crashes into pole, causes second crash

Dublin/Flintridge crash 11/28/2022
Dublin/Flintridge crash 11/28/2022(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a traffic control signal pole, causing a second crash.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a single car crashed into a traffic control signal pole, which ended up in the roadway, at Dublin and Flintridge. The driver, who was identified by police as Richard Beaudoin, was taken to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash.

Moments after the first crash, a second crash occurred with another motorist striking the downed traffic control signal pole.

The intersection of Flintridge and Dublin Boulevard is closed Monday morning while the down poles and lighting are removed. Drivers should find alternate routes and avoid this area.

We will update this article as we learn more.

