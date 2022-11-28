Suspected drunk driver crashes into pole, causes second crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a traffic control signal pole, causing a second crash.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a single car crashed into a traffic control signal pole, which ended up in the roadway, at Dublin and Flintridge. The driver, who was identified by police as Richard Beaudoin, was taken to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash.

#ColoradospringsFire#Working TrafficAccidentTrapped. Engine 20 on scene of a working traffic accident with 1 patient trapped. Dublin Blvd closed East and West bound at Flintridge — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 28, 2022

Moments after the first crash, a second crash occurred with another motorist striking the downed traffic control signal pole.

The intersection of Flintridge and Dublin Boulevard is closed Monday morning while the down poles and lighting are removed. Drivers should find alternate routes and avoid this area.

The intersection at Dublin Blvd and Flintridge Dr is currently blocked due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and drive safely. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 28, 2022

We will update this article as we learn more.

