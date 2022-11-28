Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning.

Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect.

“Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted man who is on foot and going yard to yard to try and evade capture,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 8:37 a.m.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted within 30 minutes.

Nearby Sunrise Elementary School was put on a secured perimeter status during the law enforcement activity. District officials told 11 News that the security status had no impact to normal school operations inside the building.

The suspect’s name and what he was wanted for have not been released at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police responded to a possible homicide. The investigation left Nevada closed...
Homicide investigation underway after man is found stabbed just south of downtown Springs
A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
Police responded to shots fired Saturday morning, 11/26/22, near Research Parkway and Rangewood...
Gunshots in Briargate area under investigation
The face of a hero: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James has been credited as one of...
‘I simply wanted to save the family I found’: Club Q hero releases 1st statement as he continues recovery
At least one person was injured in a shooting south of Colorado Springs.
Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs

Latest News

11.28.22
Wind returns today
TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work begins on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25 Monday
Crash causes power outage for almost 900 in the Cimarron Hills area in Colorado Springs
Crash knocks out power for nearly 900 households Sunday
A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado