Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning.

Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect.

“Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted man who is on foot and going yard to yard to try and evade capture,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 8:37 a.m.

SHELTER IN PLACE! Residents w/in a quarter mile radius of Grand Valley St / Waterwheel St in Security/Widefield stay inside your homes and all others stay away. Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted man who is on foot and going yard to yard to try and evade capture. pic.twitter.com/7Z1XFo2bIY — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 28, 2022

The shelter-in-place order was lifted within 30 minutes.

SHELTER IN PLACE IS LIFTED. The suspect is now in custody. Thanks to Fountain PD for their assistance and for your retweets! https://t.co/raxxI8rf6M pic.twitter.com/F2GI17lj9c — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 28, 2022

Nearby Sunrise Elementary School was put on a secured perimeter status during the law enforcement activity. District officials told 11 News that the security status had no impact to normal school operations inside the building.

The suspect’s name and what he was wanted for have not been released at the time of this writing.

