No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire

Structure fire North Academy/Briargate Blvd 11/28/2022
Structure fire North Academy/Briargate Blvd 11/28/2022(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured in a structure fire in northeast Colorado Springs.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire near Briargate Boulevard and North Academy. 11 News crews on scene believed the building was an apartment/town home complex.

Firefighters say no one was injured. We are working to learn more details about what led up to this fire. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police responded to a possible homicide. The investigation left Nevada closed...
Homicide investigation underway after man is found stabbed just south of downtown Springs
Police responded to shots fired Saturday morning, 11/26/22, near Research Parkway and Rangewood...
Gunshots in Briargate area under investigation
The face of a hero: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James has been credited as one of...
‘I simply wanted to save the family I found’: Club Q hero releases 1st statement as he continues recovery
At least one person was injured in a shooting south of Colorado Springs.
Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs
A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado

Latest News

Snow, wind and cold by Tuesday
Wind returns today
Dublin/Flintridge crash 11/28/2022
Suspected drunk driver crashes into pole, causes second crash
Speakers call out organization for how donations are being given out to victims
Mass shooting survivors gather to honor Club Q Victims
A northern Colorado department chased the suspects, who allegedly drove a car reported stolen...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado