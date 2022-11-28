No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured in a structure fire in northeast Colorado Springs.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire near Briargate Boulevard and North Academy. 11 News crews on scene believed the building was an apartment/town home complex.

Firefighters say no one was injured. We are working to learn more details about what led up to this fire. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.