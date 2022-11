PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a grass fire near Rye on Monday.

At about 11:40 a.m. the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced smoke was visible from Pueblo and the Pueblo West areas.

Details on an exact location of the fire were not immediately available. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

