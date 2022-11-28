Crash knocks out power for nearly 900 households

Crash causes power outage for almost 900 in the Cimarron Hills area in Colorado Springs
Crash causes power outage for almost 900 in the Cimarron Hills area in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused nearly 900 households to lose power Sunday afternoon. This happened in the Cimarron Hills area.

Colorado Springs Utilities said a driver crashed into a transformer in the area, knocking out the power. They were able to restore power to everyone soon afterward.

So far, the cause of the crash, identity and condition of the driver have not been released. Police have also not said who else might have been in the vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information. This article is to let people know what was behind the brief inconvenience.

