Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver.

This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver PD.

Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said they spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to stop them. They placed down a spike strip, they said, which blew out one tire on the vehicle. Despite this, police say the suspects kept going.

Eventually, they found the car in northern Colorado Springs near The Margarita at Pine Creek, where Colorado Springs police were called to assist with the search. They tell 11 News the two suspects, a man and a woman, left the area on foot.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as this story develops.

