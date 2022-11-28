Colorado Springs police provide update on the number of Club Q victims, seek other potential victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead, and nearly two dozen physically injured after a person reportedly opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub before being stopped by two patrons being hailed as heroes.

The act of violence was carried out Nov. 19 just before midnight at Club Q near N. Academy and N. Carefree Circle.

On Monday, Colorado Springs Police provided an update on the number of victims reporting 17 were injured because of a gunshot wound, five injured in a manner other than a gunshot wound and 12 people who were a victim with no visible injuries. Police add that any other potential victims or witnesses should reach out to the FBI by calling 1-800-225-5324.

“CSPD completed the investigation at the scene of Club Q and released the building back to the owners on Friday, November 25th,” police posted to Twitter. “Starting Tuesday, November 29th at 8am, CSPD will be returning personal property left at Club Q by patrons.”

Property will be returned during a Resource Expo located at 3650 N. Nevada Ave from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The five victims who died have been identified through family, friends and police as:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

Authorities shared an approximate timeline for the violent event that was carried out at Club Q near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle, just northeast of Palmer Park:

-11:56 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 19: Law enforcement says they received their first call on the incident

-11:57 p.m. on Saturday: The first officer was dispatched within seconds of the call coming in

-Midnight on Sunday: The first officers arrived at the scene. Two patrons had reportedly subdued the gunman

-12:02 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 20: The suspect was taken into custody

Colorado Springs Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, immediately started shooting as they entered, but was stopped by two people inside the bar. According to jail records, the suspect was at the El Paso County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after being moved from the hospital.

The suspect was charged five counts of first degree murder and five counts of bias motivated crime to cause bodily injury.

During a briefing Nov. 20, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported two firearms, including what they described as a “long rifle,” were found at the scene. A motive is also being investigated, including the possibility of the violent attack being considered a hate crime.

“At least two heroic people” confronted the person and stopped the shooting, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez stated. The men who jumped into action and are being hailed heroes were identified as Richard Fierro and Thomas James. Click here to hear Fierro speak about the tragedy as it unfolded.

Club Q made this statement on social media Nov. 20, “Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Governor Jared Polis, the first openly gay governor in the United States, sent a statement to 11 News saying, “This is horrific, sickening, and devastating. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and made it clear that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.”

Update as of Sunday morning 11/20/22 on the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

This is a tragic day for our community. Every person, regardless of who they are, have the right to be secure from fear and physical harm, and actions taken to strike fear in specific communities will not be tolerated. This is particularly true for communities that have been maligned, harassed, and targeted by persons or groups intending to intimidate, and cause harm to members of those communities. I commend the men and women of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and AMR for their prompt response to this senseless act of violence - an act that has taken 5 lives and injured 18 others. This act appears to have been carried out by one person, and it does not define this community. There is one person in custody currently, and has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22 year-old male. If additional suspects are identified and arrested, we will share that information with the public. This will be a coordinated effort with representatives from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. There is a lot of work to be done to ensure this investigation is thorough, and the eventual prosecution effort is both fair and firm. We will work closely with our law enforcement partners, the victims, and victim family members to achieve justice in this case. At this stage, the DA’s office is serving in a support role as the investigation unfolds. In the coming days the case will officially transfer to my office. Our team will work closely with CSPD to determine the appropriate level of charges for all identified suspects. There is a natural tension in cases that receive intense public interest for information while also recognizing the need for a fair judicial process. Investigative agencies and my office will share only certain allowable information during the investigation and subsequent prosecution effort, while also being diligent in answering the need for information by our community. Please follow Twitter for updates as appropriate. All persons arrested and charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Other Colorado leaders have posted to social media about the mass shooting. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert:

The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful.



This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.



This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 20, 2022

Senator Michael Bennet:

I’m devastated to hear about the shooting in Colorado Springs that cut five more lives tragically short. I’m thinking of their families and loved ones, and sending strength to those who were injured, the survivors, and Colorado’s LGBTQ community. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 20, 2022

Senator John Hickenlooper:

Horrendous to hear about the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. An unspeakable act. We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) November 20, 2022

