Air Force Women’s Gymnastics

By Alexa Belcastro
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

The balance beam isn’t the only thing the Air Women’s Gymnastics team has to balance. From the classroom, to the gymnasium floor, to their military duties they handle it all. They carry their mental strength from gymnastics into responsibilities at the academy.

Sophomore Ayla Mckean said, “Here at USAFA the men to women ratio is very different and some would take that as a disadvantage, but my confidence through gymnastics and knowing that I have the ability to control the situation, and having that authority gives me the confidence to take charge in any situation.”

