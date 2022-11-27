TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work begins on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25 Monday

(MGN Online)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect some delays if using Garden of the Gods Road at I-25 over the next couple weeks as work begins on a utilities project.

Springs Utilities is upgrading the water infrastructure at Garden of the Gods Road and Northpark Drive starting Monday morning. The project is expected to last at least two weeks, and during that time, Garden of the Gods Road will be cut down to one lane in each direction with no left turns available. The impacted area can be seen on the below map:

The closure will be in effect starting Nov. 28 and will be in place at least two weeks.
The closure will be in effect starting Nov. 28 and will be in place at least two weeks.(Colorado Springs Utilities)

Springs Utilities says crews will mostly work between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for their own safety.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The headquarters sign on Nov. 25, 2022.
Focus on the Family headquarters sign vandalized in wake of Club Q shooting
Police responded to shots fired Saturday morning, 11/26/22, near Research Parkway and Rangewood...
Gunshots in Briargate area under investigation
Colorado Springs police responded to a possible homicide. The investigation left Nevada closed...
Homicide investigation underway after man is found stabbed just south of downtown Springs
At least one person was injured in a shooting south of Colorado Springs.
Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police investigating a shooting at the Ridgeview Apartments in northeastern...
Police investigating deadly shooting near Palmer Park

Latest News

The face of a hero: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James has been credited as one of...
‘I simply wanted to save the family I found’: Club Q hero releases 1st statement as he continues recovery
"What happened at Club Q on Nov. 19 is an attack against our community and the values we all...
Pikes Peak region clergy write letter affirming support for LGBTQ+ community in wake of Club Q shooting
Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday.
Customers flood bar co-owned by Club Q hero
The headquarters sign on Nov. 25, 2022.
Focus on the Family headquarters sign vandalized in wake of Club Q shooting