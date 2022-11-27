Pikes Peak region clergy write letter affirming support for LGBTQ+ community in wake of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the Pikes Peak region continues to mourn the senseless loss of life at a popular nightclub, more than 50 local faith leaders are publicly affirming their unconditional love and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In a letter published by 11 News partner The Gazette, clergy from dozens of Colorado Springs-area churches called for an end to the “dehumanizing” language used towards people of that community and stated they were committed to building a Pikes Peak region where “every person is safe, nurtured, and treasured.”

The full letter can be read below. It was originally published by The Gazette.

In response to the horrific murders at Club Q last weekend, we write as people of faith and faith leaders in the Pikes Peak region. We write to urge an end to political, civic, and religious hate speech against the LGBTQIA2+ community. And in urgent and direct language, we affirm lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer members of our communities, unconditionally.

While we walk different spiritual paths, we are united in supporting each individual’s human dignity and worth. We are united in believing that our LGBTQIA2+ siblings are beloved children of God. Each should feel safe and nurtured in the Pikes Peak region.

Therefore, we urge an end to political hate speech against the LGBTQIA2+ communities and their members. Hate speech dehumanizes our friends and neighbors. Dehumanization leads to violence. Our friends and neighbors deserve a safe space to be fully themselves. We have seen a spike in dehumanizing language from local and national elected officials, even from local school boards who make decisions that impact LGBTQIA2+ young persons. Such rhetoric has no place in our public square. Rather, we urge all citizens and every candidate for public office in Colorado to sign the Not in Our Town pledge to address hate and bullying and to create safe communities for all.

Further, we were glad to see Mayor John Suthers at the vigil at All Souls on Sunday, Nov. 20. We urge the mayor to convene a summit of local officials in the City Council, El Paso County Board of Commissioners, and regional school boards to address specific policies that will create a safe space for our LGBTQIA2+ members of the community.

Finally, we affirm in the strongest language the beauty, dignity and worth of LGBTQIA2+ people. We believe each person is made in the divine image and of infinite worth. We are committed to building a Pikes Peak region where every person is safe, nurtured, and treasured.

And to the LGBTQIA2+ community: As leaders in a variety of faiths, despite our differences of belief and creed, each of us agrees that you are beloved — some would say God’s beloved. Some of us take comfort in the idea that God looked upon all of creation — in all of its diversity — and said a resounding: “It is good.” Others might use different language.

But the idea remains: No matter how you identify, no matter which part of the LGBTQIA2+ spectrum you are part of, we believe you hold beauty, worth and dignity. You strengthen our Pikes Peak region and we thank you for that.

What happened at Club Q on Nov. 19 is an attack against our community and the values we all hold dear. We will not remain silent in the face of such an attack. It is an attack on you, and it is an attack on all of us. We stand with you. Know that we see you. We love you.

And we will struggle to advocate for policies and conditions that increase safety for all of us.

The Rev. Jennifer Williamson, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; The Rev. Alycia Erickson (she/her), Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church; The Rev. Patty Walker, (she/her) First United Methodist Church Prairie Campus; The Rev. Lee Ann Bryce, lead minister, First Congregational Church, Colorado Springs; The Rev. Dan Schumacher, First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs; The Rev. Jeremiah Williamson, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; Pastor Jordan Farrell ; The Rev. Marta Fioriti, Pastor (she/her) Black Forest Community Church, UCC; The Rev. Roger Butts, (he/him) interim minister, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church; Interim Minister Intern Beth Elliot (she/her), All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church; The Rev. Julia McKay, Unitarian Universalist Minister; Mike Martin, executive director, RAWtools, Mennonite minister; The Rev. Angela Lerena, associate rector, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church; The Rev. Dr. Joanne Sanders, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church; The Rev. Gary Darres, deacon, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church; The Rev. Dr. Shelly Wilson, United Church of Christ; David Gardiner, Ph.D., director, BodhiMind Center; The Rev. Paula M Stecker, Christ the King Lutheran Church; The Rev. B. Darlene Avery, Church in the Wildwood UCC, Green Mountain Falls; Elder Jandy Barentine, pastor, Community of Christ, Colorado Springs; The Rev. Logan Bennett, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center; Sensei Andrew Palmer, The Open Source, Pacific Zen School; The Rev. Mallory Everhart, M.Div. (she/her/hers), pastor, Vista Grande Community Church-United Church of Christ; The Rev. Kate Holbrook (she/her), interfaith chaplain; Candace Woods, (she/her), M.Div.; The Rev. Bruce Coriell (he/him); he Rev. Lisa Nelson (she/her) The Rev. Dr. Olive Hinnant, interim pastor, UCC Parker Hilltop; The Rev. Anne Cubbage, Broadmoor Community Church, UCC; The Rev. Claire Elser, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; Associate Pastor Hannah Martin; The Rev. Dr. David Goldberg (he/him), senior minister, Unity Spiritual Center; The Rev. Dr. Ahriana Platten (she/her), minister emeritus, Unity Spiritual Center; The Rev. Amy Zimbelman, Mennonite minister (Mennonite Church USA); The Rev. Amy Strader, First United Methodist Church Downtown Campus; The Rev. Eric Strader, First United Methodist Church Downtown Campus; The Rev. Kelsey Fauser (she/her), Grace Lutheran Church; The Rev. Derf Bergman, Calvary United Methodist Church; The Rev. Debra Wacker, Central United Methodist Church; Ray Hendershot, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Rev. Katie Suddeth, First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs; Rabbi Iah Pillsbury (she/they), Temple Beit Torah; The Rev. Daniel Smith, Ascension Lutheran Church; The Rev. Dr. Anthony L.D. Scott, Associate Conference Minister, Rocky Mountain Conference of the United Church of Christ; The Right Rev. Kym Lucas, bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Colorado; The Rev. Carlton E. Smith (he/him), lead-Pacific Western Region, Unitarian Universalist Association; The Rev. Sarah Movius Schurr, Pacific Western Region of the Unitarian Universalist Association; The Rev. Summer Albayati, Pacific Western Region of the Unitarian Universalist Association; The Rev. Kris Lewis, deacon, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; The Rev. David M. Petty, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Colorado Springs; The Rev. Mike Cole, Faith Presbyterian Church, Colorado Springs; Rabbi Jay Sherwood, Temple Shalom; The Rev. Matt Holcombe, rector, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church

