Nevada closed near I-25 in southern Colorado Springs

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of Nevada closed Saturday evening near I-25. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street.

Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on the road. They have not confirmed the cause for the medical event they responded to.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The headquarters sign on Nov. 25, 2022.
Focus on the Family headquarters sign vandalized in wake of Club Q shooting
Colorado Springs Police investigating a shooting at the Ridgeview Apartments in northeastern...
Police investigating deadly shooting near Palmer Park
Police responded to shots fired Saturday morning, 11/26/22, near Research Parkway and Rangewood...
Briargate neighborhood reopened Saturday morning after shutdown
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home
USPS logo.
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

Latest News

chsaa semifinals
Palmer Ridge and Pine Creek fall in state semi-finals Saturday
Shooting involving police in Fountain 11/20/22
Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies
Police responded to shots fired Saturday morning, 11/26/22, near Research Parkway and Rangewood...
Briargate neighborhood reopened Saturday morning after shutdown
11/26/22
WATCH: Colorado Springs police looking for suspect after shots fired