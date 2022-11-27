Homicide investigation underway after man is found stabbed just south of downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has died after he was found severely injured along a road just south of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Police tell 11 News they responded to the area of South Nevada and Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. on a medical call and located an unconscious man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

South Nevada was closed for several hours between Las Animas Street to Mill Street but has since reopened Sunday morning.

Police confirm they are investigating the death as a homicide. At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

