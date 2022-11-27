Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs

At least one person was injured in a shooting south of Colorado Springs.
At least one person was injured in a shooting south of Colorado Springs.
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:26 PM MST
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex south of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office said this happened Saturday evening in the unincorporated part of the county.

They said one person was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

