Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex south of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office said this happened Saturday evening in the unincorporated part of the county.

They said one person was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

@EPCSheriff deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this evening at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. pic.twitter.com/GFPikO5N7t — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 27, 2022

