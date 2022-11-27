5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The headquarters sign on Nov. 25, 2022.
Focus on the Family headquarters sign vandalized in wake of Club Q shooting
Police responded to shots fired Saturday morning, 11/26/22, near Research Parkway and Rangewood...
Gunshots in Briargate area under investigation
Colorado Springs police responded to a possible homicide. The investigation left Nevada closed...
Homicide investigation underway after man is found stabbed just south of downtown Springs
At least one person was injured in a shooting south of Colorado Springs.
Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police investigating a shooting at the Ridgeview Apartments in northeastern...
Police investigating deadly shooting near Palmer Park

Latest News

The face of a hero: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James has been credited as one of...
‘I simply wanted to save the family I found’: Club Q hero releases 1st statement as he continues recovery
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday.
Customers flood bar co-owned by Club Q hero
The headquarters sign on Nov. 25, 2022.
Focus on the Family headquarters sign vandalized in wake of Club Q shooting