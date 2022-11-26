Suspect in Fountain shooting involving police dies

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain died from his injuries Friday night.

On Sunday night, Fountain police said they responded to a reported Domestic Violence incident and when they arrived on scene, a man exited the home and fired at least one round toward police.

Officials said that at least one officer returned fire and struck the suspect, 41-year-old Ross Milton Floersheim, at least once. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was transported to the hospital, where they provided in-custody security while waiting for his condition to improve, but Floersheim passed away in the hospital late Friday evening.

Officials said that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will serve as the lead investigative agency for the shooting, and no other information is available at this time.

