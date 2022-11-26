Downtown Colorado Springs celebrates Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday(MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s Small Business Saturday, and Downtown Colorado Springs officials are encouraging people to “show a little local love.”

Spokespeople with the city will be at Acacia Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide people with coupon books, shopping totes and stickers to start off their local shopping. According to Downtown Colorado Springs, 90% of businesses in the downtown area are locally-owned.

Other tips the city gives to support local businesses are to leave reviews, share social media posts and buy gift cards for local businesses. More tips and facts about small businesses in Downtown Colorado Springs can be found at their website.

