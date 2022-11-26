Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero

Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday.
By Jack Heeke
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday. The bar, located in Northeast Colorado Springs is co-owned by Richard Fierro and his wife. Fierro was praised by police officers for charging into the fire of the Club Q gunman, who killed five people in last week’s tragic shooting, and helping to disarm him.

Fierro survived the shooting but his daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Green Vance did not. Since the shooting customers in the community have been able to patronize the bar’s online store, but until Friday it remained closed.

Dozens, if not hundreds of people came to the bar Friday afternoon and almost all of them tell me they were there to support Fierro’s heroics. Some even came from out of state and made a detour in their vacation plans to come to Atrevida. Michelle Gran and Nick Philbrook from Minnesota told me

“whenever there are situations like this that happened we all feel so helpless. We feel so powerless. He acted on our behalf and the least that we can do is come out and support him.” and added “I don’t know how I would’ve acted in the situation, but man I hope if I am in that circumstance I hope someone like him is around to help me out.”

Sam Mcmanness from Independence Missouri told me “I think he (Fierro) is truly heroic but very humble too. I think that’s a good quality to have. I’m very impressed by that. He truly is a hero.”

