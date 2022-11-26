Briargate neighborhood shutdown Saturday morning due to barricaded suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Briargate neighborhood is shutdown Saturday morning due to a barricaded suspect.

Police responded to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. An emergency alert went out to neighbors around 6:45 a.m. asking them to stay indoors or stay out of the immediate area until further notice due to police activity related to a barricaded suspect on Thundercloud Drive.

Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive shutdown. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.

11 News has a crew on scene, and updates will be provided as they become available.

