Salvation Army provides free Thanksgiving meals to Colorado Springs community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals to the Colorado Springs community on Thursday.

Salvation Army officials told 11 News that they planned on serving almost 3,000 meals at four locations in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park on Thanksgiving day.

Between those four locations, officials said almost 200 volunteers showed up to serve meals to members of the community.

The food was prepared by the Culinary Academy of Fort Carson, and Fort Carson Garrison Leader Colonel Sean Brown told 11 News that seeing the volunteer effort from across the community was one of the best parts of the day.

Salvation Army officials said that the event wasn’t just about the meal, but it was also about creating the atmosphere of the holiday.

“We’re trying to make this vibe, the environment that our guests come into more like a community or a home environment,” Captain Doug Hanson, El Paso County Coordinator for the Salvation Army, said. “Thanksgiving is not about getting turkey on a plate, it’s about watching the Macy’s day parade, watching the football game, or being with the family.”

