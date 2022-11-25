Police investigating shooting near Palmer Park

Colorado Springs Police investigating a shooting at the Ridgeview Apartments in northeastern...
Colorado Springs Police investigating a shooting at the Ridgeview Apartments in northeastern Colorado Springs (11/25/2022)(Tim Page)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway in northeastern Colorado Springs, as police say a person was shot at a local apartment complex.

Details were limited around 3:50 p.m., but CSPD says it happened Friday afternoon at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer Park and near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and N Carefree Circle. Police say that one person was injured, and that officers on scene are looking for a suspect. At the time of writing, police have not released suspect information, and details on the extent of the victim’s injuries are not yet known.

This is a developing story. This story may or may not be updated based on information made available. Please stick with 11 News for the latest developments.

