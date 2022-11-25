Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning.

Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.

But a closer look showed there was more to the scene.

“Upon further examination, officers found the remnants of an IED, as well as what appeared to be an unexploded IED,” police said.

The bomb squad was called out to safely remove the devices. Police have not made any arrests and say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Norwood Avenue is in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood near Southgate Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

