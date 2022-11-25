Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning.

Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.

But a closer look showed there was more to the scene.

“Upon further examination, officers found the remnants of an IED, as well as what appeared to be an unexploded IED,” police said.

The bomb squad was called out to safely remove the devices. Police have not made any arrests and say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Norwood Avenue is in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood near Southgate Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USPS logo.
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
The crash scene on Powers near Palmer Park Boulevard on Nov. 23, 2022.
1 in critical condition after at least 4 cars crash in east Colorado Springs
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Arrest papers for Aldrich in 2021.
Only KKTV 11 News obtains arrest papers likely tied to Club Q shooting suspect for alleged bomb threat
The sheriff's office says 57-year-old Piloto-Gomez was arrested Nov. 23, 2022, after an...
Detectives seize nearly $1 million in pot from rural Pueblo County home

Latest News

Doctors say don’t forget the sunscreen when hitting the slopes this winter
Skin cancer in the winter
Don't skip out on the sunscreen when hitting the slopes this winter
11.25.22
Decent Friday...
11.25.22
Warming up