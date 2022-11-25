2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond

Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois. (Source: WLS, PURE PRODUCTIONS, LLC, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb, authorities and relatives said.

Hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the boys as Romalice Brooks, 6, and Ro’Siah Brooks, 4.

Their causes of death remained under investigation Friday morning, said Johnnie Kearney, an investigator with the medical examiner’s office.

Relatives said the boys were brothers. Their mother, Teghan Ivy, said her sons were visiting their grandmother with her Wednesday. Ivy said she was inside when she heard her sons screaming her name and looked to see them struggling in the pond’s icy waters.

Ivy said she tried to save her sons but she also fell through the ice and couldn’t reach them.

“I heard them, ‘Mommy! Mommy!’ And, I came outside. I did the only thing I knew to do. I took off my shoes and I got on that ice and tried to get them. I didn’t make it to them,” Ivy told WLS-TV. “The ice cracked and I fell in, too.”

Both boys were submerged for nearly 20 minutes before rescue divers pulled the unresponsive youths from the pond, the station reported.

The siblings’ relatives are now raising money for their burial through a GoFundMe campaign that has a goal of raising $15,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USPS logo.
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
The crash scene on Powers near Palmer Park Boulevard on Nov. 23, 2022.
1 in critical condition after at least 4 cars crash in east Colorado Springs
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Arrest papers for Aldrich in 2021.
Only KKTV 11 News obtains arrest papers likely tied to Club Q shooting suspect for alleged bomb threat
The sheriff's office says 57-year-old Piloto-Gomez was arrested Nov. 23, 2022, after an...
Detectives seize nearly $1 million in pot from rural Pueblo County home

Latest News

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
The headquarters sign on Nov. 25, 2022.
Focus on the Family headquarters sign vandalized in wake of Club Q shooting
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Residents said this show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project...
‘Awesome, awesome, awesome’: Senior citizens in Lamar cover apartment complex with flags in tribute to vets