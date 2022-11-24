Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs was under investigation Wednesday night.

Police tell 11 news they received the call at about 6 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The public can expect a major traffic impact between Galley Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.

Details on possible injuries or how many vehicles were involved were not immediately available. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Northbound Powers blocked @ Palmer Parker AND Southbound Powers blocked @ Constitution for a major multi-vehicle traffic accident. Will be shut down for several hours. Please avoid the area and find another travel route. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 24, 2022

#ColoradoSpringsFire #workingtrapped AMR32,E17,CIMFD,HR17,E8,AMR20

N POWERS BL/PALMER PARK BL

Map E1

Radio CMD4.CSFD

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT/TRAPPED

Report 22469582

Time 18:09:07 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 24, 2022

