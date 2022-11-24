Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs was under investigation Wednesday night.
Police tell 11 news they received the call at about 6 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The public can expect a major traffic impact between Galley Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.
Details on possible injuries or how many vehicles were involved were not immediately available. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
