Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

The bar is co-owned by Rich Fierro, who charged at the gunman and helped to stop him after he killed five people early Sunday Morning.
By Jack Heeke
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs.

The bar is co-owned by Rich Fierro, who charged at the gunman and helped to stop him after he killed five people early Sunday Morning.

In an emotional interview on Monday night Fierro mourned his daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Green Vance who was killed in the shooting, saying in part “I wish I could have done more. Those people aren’t home tonight. I am. That makes me very upset.”

A sign on Atrevida’s door says it will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday, but dozen’s of people stopped by Wednesday hoping to support Fierro and the business. Cory Sczurek told me he wanted to “support the heroes. Remember the heroes not the zero.”

He added that “online you can actually go and buy all of their cool merch, there’s gift cards that you can buy. Obviously stop by and have a pint. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

The bar’s front door is adorned by flowers resting beneath a sign that reads “Diversity: it’s on tap”. Another man I spoke to, James Monetta said “I totally understand why they are closed but when they do open they will have a packed house.”

