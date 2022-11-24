Driver killed in southeast Pueblo rollover

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a crash on the outskirts of Pueblo Wednesday night.

Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Northern just southwest of Business 50 around 9:15 p.m. when they swerved off the road. The car hit a chain link fence, then a telephone pole, before rolling several times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Officers say speed was a possible factor, though the crash remains under investigation.

The driver has not been identified at the time of this factor.

