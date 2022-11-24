Detectives seize nearly $1 million in pot from rural Pueblo County home

The sheriff's office says 57-year-old Piloto-Gomez was arrested Nov. 23, 2022, after an extensive grow operation was found on his property.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s likely a happy Thanksgiving for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) after its detectives made a million-dollar pot bust Wednesday afternoon.

PCSO Special Investigations and Narcotics detectives were tipped off to a possible illegal grow operation at a home in the southwest corner of Pueblo County. The house is located off Galbreath Road near Highway 78.

“When detectives arrived, they spoke with the resident of the home identified as Lazaro Piloto-Gomez. Piloto-Gomez admitted to detectives he had more than 12 marijuana plants on the property,” the sheriff’s office said.

That turned out to be an understatement.

“Detectives found one of the large outbuildings converted into two grow rooms where they located 939 marijuana plants and an approximately 10-pound bag of dried marijuana product. Another 20 marijuana plants were found in a smaller detached garage,” the sheriff’s office said.

In all, the haul was valued at $969,000.

Piloto-Gomez, who is from Florida, now faces charges of cultivation manufacturing of marijuana with intent to distribute, and the home and outbuildings were condemned. Detectives are continuing to investigate the grow operation.

State law only allows 12 marijuana plants per household.

