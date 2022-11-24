Colorado Springs Postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records.

Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th Postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16.

“Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of an email from James Boxrud with the United States Postal Service reads. “However, we can state he will be placed in a non-duty status pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Very few details on the allegations were available last time this article was updated. According to court records, the investigation is connected to a sex assault case.

