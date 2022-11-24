1 in critical condition after at least 4 cars crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in critical condition after several cars collided near a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday evening.

Police tell 11 News a driver traveling southbound on Powers lost control of their vehicle and careened into another car. Officers found at least two other cars involved in the wreck when they arrived at the crash scene near Palmer Park Boulevard.

“Officers located at least four vehicles with damage consistent with having been involved in a traffic crash,” police said.

The vehicles hit with such force that one of the cars lost an engine, which landed in the middle of northbound Powers. A tire also popped off of one of the vehicles.

Firefighters had to free one person from their vehicle, who was then transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Two other people were also hospitalized, but their injuries were less serious. Both sides of Powers were shut down between Constitution and Palmer Park but are back open as of Thursday morning.

Police are investigating whether racing was involved. Drugs and alcohol are not currently suspected.

