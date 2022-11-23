Thanksgiving travel expected to hit pre-pandemic levels for Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - AAA Colorado’s travel forecast for Thanksgiving has the state back at 2019 levels.

That was already a record breaking year for travel, so whether you’re driving or flying to your holiday destination, make sure you are prepared.

“This year we’re going to see 951,000 Coloradans traveling for Thanksgiving and of those 840,000 are going to be driving,” explained Cassie Tanner, Deputy of Public Affairs for AAA Colorado.

To avoid delays on the road, try not to drive during the peak times between 11 AM and 8 PM Wednesday and 11 AM-3 PM on Thanksgiving Day.

“If you’re traveling in the evening after 6, after 8, you’re going to want to make sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled for impaired drivers,” said Tanner.

For those flying for the holiday, Tanner suggests getting to the airport 2-3 hours early to allow yourself enough time to get through security.

