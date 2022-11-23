Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.

Last time this article was updated, police were not able to share a suspect description with the public.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Paugh
Husband of Club Q shooting victim shares memories of Ashley Paugh
Club Q shooting victims
Club Q shooting suspect out of the hospital and in jail, Colorado Springs community focuses on victims
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
2 hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
Wesley Adam Braden, 31, was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning on multiple...
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
Kelly Loving
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy

Latest News

Arrest papers for Aldrich in 2021.
KKTV obtains old arrest papers likely tied to Club Q shooting suspect for alleged bomb threat
11/22/22
WATCH: Club Q shooting suspect's prior arrest records
Lake in Douglas County where an ice rescue took place 11/22/22.
1 child rushed to the hospital following ice rescue in Colorado
WATCH: Victim of mass shooting in Colorado Springs speaks while recovering at hospital
WATCH: Victim of mass shooting in Colorado Springs speaks while recovering at hospital