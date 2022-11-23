Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.

Last time this article was updated, police were not able to share a suspect description with the public.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

