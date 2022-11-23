Pueblo Police warn of heavy law enforcement presence near Belmont Park
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were warning of a large law enforcement presence in a Pueblo neighborhood on Wednesday.
Just before 3:30 p.m. authorities asked the public to avoid an area near Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane. The intersection is just northeast of Belmont Park.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
