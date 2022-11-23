Pueblo Police warn of heavy law enforcement presence near Belmont Park

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were warning of a large law enforcement presence in a Pueblo neighborhood on Wednesday.

Just before 3:30 p.m. authorities asked the public to avoid an area near Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane. The intersection is just northeast of Belmont Park.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE There is a heavy police presence in the area of Bonforte Blvd and Liberty Ln. please avoid the area.

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 11/22/22.
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
2 hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
Club Q shooting victims
Club Q shooting suspect out of the hospital and in jail, Colorado Springs community focuses on victims
Kelly Loving
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy
Suspects tied to an incident south of Colorado Springs on 11/21/22.
2 arrested after reported stabbing and a deputy getting punched south of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Arrest papers for Aldrich in 2021.
Only KKTV 11 News obtains arrest papers likely tied to Club Q shooting suspect for alleged bomb threat
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 11/22/22.
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
11/23/22
WATCH: BBB warns of Club Q tragedy scams