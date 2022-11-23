Pueblo Police warn of heavy law enforcement presence near Belmont Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were warning of a large law enforcement presence in a Pueblo neighborhood on Wednesday.

Just before 3:30 p.m. authorities asked the public to avoid an area near Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane. The intersection is just northeast of Belmont Park.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE There is a heavy police presence in the area of Bonforte Blvd and Liberty Ln. please avoid the area. Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.