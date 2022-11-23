Navy identifies Club Q victim, someone with the same name police credit with stopping the gunman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As KKTV 11 News works to learn more about the victims in the Club Q shooting along with highlighting the heroic actions of several people, the U.S. Navy is confirming one of the people injured is a sailor.

“Information Systems Technician Second Class Thomas James was among those injured in the Colorado nightclub shooting on Nov. 19,” part of a statement from the U.S. Navy reads. “James is currently in stable condition and we remain hopeful he will make a full recovery. We ask that all respect his privacy as he continues his recovery.”

The five people killed include Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump. The 22-year-old suspect was charged with hate crimes and murder. The violent attack was carried out at Club Q near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle just northeast of Palmer Park just before midnight on Saturday.

The timeline authorities provided indicates someone named Thomas James and Richard Fierro acted immediately when the suspect reportedly entered the club and started shooting. They Navy did not elaborate in their release on whether or not the sailor named Thomas James is the same Thomas James police are crediting with stopping the suspect.

“Colorado Springs is once again in mourning after the tragic shooting at Club Q late last night. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who are bearing the weight of this horrific tragedy,” a statement from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers reads. “As indicated, there is much we are still waiting to learn about the incident, but we know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect, and we praise those individuals who did so because their actions saved lives. We also thank our first responders from across the Pikes Peak region who quickly responded to help those in need We are a strong community that has shown resilience in the face of hate and violence in the past, and we will do that again. As a community, we will provide for the victims and witnesses of this horrific event and law enforcement will pursue this case with the zealousness that the case deserves.”

