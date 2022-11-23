KKTV obtains old arrest papers likely tied to Club Q shooting suspect for alleged bomb threat

Old arrest papers likely tied to the Club Q shooter obtained by KKTV 11 News.
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News has obtained old arrest papers, and in them, a man reportedly told his family that he wanted to be the next mass killer.

Sources confirm to 11 News the man in the arrest papers is the same man as the accused Club Q gunman. Investigators will not confirm if the accused gunman is tied to the arrest of a man with the same exact name, and same exact birthday back in the summer of 2021. The old case is not showing up in public court records. The records appear to be sealed. There’s no public record that Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in the summer of 2021.

In the three-page affidavit from 2021, investigators believe Aldrich told his family he planned to carry out a mass shooting. About 18 months ago, the arrest papers add deputies were called out to a home near Marksheffel and Fontaine. Aldrich’s Grandma told investigators her grandson had bragged about, “wanting to go out in a blaze.” The arrest papers add Aldrich showed his grandparents a full box of chemicals and said it was powerful enough to blow up a police department and a federal building.

What KKTV 11 News is working to learn, what happened to the old case? We want to know if the charges were dropped, or if the district attorney didn’t have enough evidence to move forward. There could have been a plea deal, or the ball may have been dropped by someone. We’re told the case is likely sealed.

Watch 11 News at 10 on Nov. 22 as we share more on the arrest papers, including how investigators reportedly requested a search warrant to, “prevent a planned terrorism attack.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Paugh
Husband of Club Q shooting victim shares memories of Ashley Paugh
Club Q shooting victims
Club Q shooting suspect out of the hospital and in jail, Colorado Springs community focuses on victims
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
2 hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
Wesley Adam Braden, 31, was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning on multiple...
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
Kelly Loving
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy

Latest News

Breaking News Alert.
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
11/22/22
WATCH: Club Q shooting suspect's prior arrest records
Lake in Douglas County where an ice rescue took place 11/22/22.
1 child rushed to the hospital following ice rescue in Colorado
WATCH: Victim of mass shooting in Colorado Springs speaks while recovering at hospital
WATCH: Victim of mass shooting in Colorado Springs speaks while recovering at hospital