KKTV obtains old arrest papers likely tied to Club Q shooting suspect for alleged bomb threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News has obtained old arrest papers, and in them, a man reportedly told his family that he wanted to be the next mass killer.

Sources confirm to 11 News the man in the arrest papers is the same man as the accused Club Q gunman. Investigators will not confirm if the accused gunman is tied to the arrest of a man with the same exact name, and same exact birthday back in the summer of 2021. The old case is not showing up in public court records. The records appear to be sealed. There’s no public record that Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in the summer of 2021.

In the three-page affidavit from 2021, investigators believe Aldrich told his family he planned to carry out a mass shooting. About 18 months ago, the arrest papers add deputies were called out to a home near Marksheffel and Fontaine. Aldrich’s Grandma told investigators her grandson had bragged about, “wanting to go out in a blaze.” The arrest papers add Aldrich showed his grandparents a full box of chemicals and said it was powerful enough to blow up a police department and a federal building.

What KKTV 11 News is working to learn, what happened to the old case? We want to know if the charges were dropped, or if the district attorney didn’t have enough evidence to move forward. There could have been a plea deal, or the ball may have been dropped by someone. We’re told the case is likely sealed.

Watch 11 News at 10 on Nov. 22 as we share more on the arrest papers, including how investigators reportedly requested a search warrant to, “prevent a planned terrorism attack.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.