Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban

FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia state Capitol protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

In a one-page order, the high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks after the lower court ruling will again have to stop.

The order said seven of the nine justices had agreed to the decision. It said one was disqualified and another did not participate.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks.

The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide. Abortion providers had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks, though some said they were proceeding cautiously over concerns the ban could be quickly reinstated.

The state attorney general’s office appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court. It also asked the high court for an order putting the decision on hold while the appeal was pending.

Georgia’s ban took effect in July, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart around six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia were effectively banned at a point before many people knew they were pregnant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 11/22/22.
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
2 hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
Club Q shooting victims
Club Q shooting suspect out of the hospital and in jail, Colorado Springs community focuses on victims
Kelly Loving
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy
Suspects tied to an incident south of Colorado Springs on 11/21/22.
2 arrested after reported stabbing and a deputy getting punched south of Colorado Springs

Latest News

The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where...
Official says 4 Philly high school students shot near school
The 25-foot 'Sacred Cloth' pride flag was displayed in a ceremony at Colorado Springs City Hall...
WATCH: Pride flag ceremony honoring Club Q victims
WATCH: Pride flag ceremony honoring Club Q victims
WATCH: Pride flag ceremony honoring Club Q victims
The driver, whose name was not released, pleaded not guilty in Erie County Court on Tuesday to...
Teenage driver charged in crash of stolen SUV that killed 4
Cold, wind and snow by Thanksgiving
Nice Wednesday - Wintry Thanksgiving