Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in Saturday’s Club Q shooting made their first public appearance since the shooting via video in court on Wednesday.

While the justice system plays out, the Colorado Springs community is continuing to put their focus on the victims and heroes tied to this tragedy. Click here to donate to help the victims, click here for more on what one of the people police are hailing as heroic had to say about what unfolded over the weekend.

That suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was slumped over in a chair during his court appearance on Wednesday. The suspect appeared inattentive and mumbled responses to the judge, according to an 11 News reporter in the courtroom. During the appearance, the defense attorneys asked for the arrest affidavit to be unsealed in order to assist their case. This request was granted, but because of a protective order, it will still not be released to the public.

The next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6, but that date might shift, as one of the defense attorneys said he was unavailable.

