Non-profit builds altars to memorialize victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting
By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Signs of solidarity are pouring in from all over the country for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting at a gay bar left five people dead and 19 others injured.

The Los Angeles based non-profit Classroom for Compassion arrived at Club Q Monday night to begin constructing altars to memorialize the five lives lost Saturday night.

“What we work to do is show up in communities after these attacks and work to create a sacred space that honors the victims that are being lost in these tragedies and that is reflecting on [the] community that is being lost in each one of these tragedies,” said Noah Reich, a member of Classroom for Compassion.

Reich tells KKTV 11 News that Colorado Springs is the 5th city the group has traveled to. Most recently, they helped the communities of Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX as they grieved through their own mass shootings.

The team is especially focused on showing our LGBTQ+ community that they are not alone, and one heinous act will not overshadow the fact that they are loved and supported.

“We see you, we hear you, we honor your pain, your heart break and knowing that our community, our beautiful queer community, is a resilient community,” said Reich. “We are standing in solidarity as one community and we will be here for one another.”

It may never get easier for the team at Classroom for Compassion to visit the places that have gone through such tragedies, but they’re committed to helping communities through the healing process and spreading love along the way.

“I hope you know how loved you are, I hope you know how much you mean to the world, and I hope you know how much you matter,” said Reich. “You being here matters and we are here for you.”

