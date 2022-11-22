Men hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado Springs are identifying two men who are being hailed as heroes following a tragedy that unfolded at a nightclub, claiming the lives of five people.

The five people killed include Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump. The 22-year-old suspect was charged with hate crimes and murder. The violent attack was carried out at Club Q near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle just northeast of Palmer Park just before midnight on Saturday.

The timeline authorities provided indicates Thomas James and Richard Fierro acted immediately when the suspect reportedly entered the club and started shooting.

“Colorado Springs is once again in mourning after the tragic shooting at Club Q late last night. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who are bearing the weight of this horrific tragedy,” a statement from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers reads. “As indicated, there is much we are still waiting to learn about the incident, but we know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect, and we praise those individuals who did so because their actions saved lives. We also thank our first responders from across the Pikes Peak region who quickly responded to help those in need We are a strong community that has shown resilience in the face of hate and violence in the past, and we will do that again. As a community, we will provide for the victims and witnesses of this horrific event and law enforcement will pursue this case with the zealousness that the case deserves.”

KKTV 11 News plans on speaking to Fierro Monday night.

Their exact actions are part of the investigation, so we can’t discuss the specifics out of respect for the judicial process, but with their permission, we want to acknowledge their heroic actions. They are Thomas James And Richard Fierro. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2022

