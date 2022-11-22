Firefighters use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said in a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

The puppy was brought to the station by her owners.

The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

They said the puppy is now doing OK.

“She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian,” the Facebook post reads. “Nice work C-Platoon.”

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Paugh
Husband of Club Q shooting victim shares memories of Ashley Paugh
Mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Multiple dead and at least two dozen injured.
Police publicly identify Club Q victims following mass shooting in Colorado Springs
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Men hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
Wesley Adam Braden, 31, was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning on multiple...
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
Kelly Loving
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy

Latest News

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina
Club Q memorial in Colorado Springs
Non-profit builds altars to memorialize victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting