Controlled burn ignited debris fire in Pueblo County Monday
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A controlled burn ignited a debris fire in Pueblo County.
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office posted to their social media Monday afternoon that a controlled burn of brush and weeds ignited a debris pile north of the Nature Center. It caused smoke to be visible in Pueblo & Pueblo West.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire.
