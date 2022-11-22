Controlled burn ignited debris fire in Pueblo County Monday

Pueblo County debris fire
Pueblo County debris fire(PCSO social media)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:17 AM MST
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A controlled burn ignited a debris fire in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office posted to their social media Monday afternoon that a controlled burn of brush and weeds ignited a debris pile north of the Nature Center. It caused smoke to be visible in Pueblo & Pueblo West.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

