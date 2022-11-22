Colorado Springs City Council to vote Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by $30 per month this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by about $30 per month this winter.

Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a decrease to both electric and natural gas rates on Nov. 16. According to CSU, this fall, rates were set based on higher projected natural gas costs. Approaching winter, temperatures have been milder than expected across the United States. This has resulted in additional storage and supply, which has helped to bring down the price.

The Colorado Springs City Council is expected to vote Nov. 22. If approved, for winter months when natural gas use is higher (December-February), the estimated bill impact would be a $29.71 decrease per month on an average residential bill. New rates would be effective Dec. 1.

We will update this article when City Council votes.

Good news: We're proposing decreases for electric and natural gas rates at today's Utilities Board meeting. Prices are lower than we forecasted & we always pass cost changes on to you. The impact on the average residential bill would be -$30 this winter. https://t.co/KUqvRNuAFF pic.twitter.com/mQlxsWwN8q — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) November 16, 2022

