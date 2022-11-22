Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen

Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Madison Baker, 14, who is missing from Barling, Arkansas.

Madison was last seen on Monday.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 143 pounds.

Madison was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about where Madison may be is asked to call the Barling Police Department at 479-242-5964.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Paugh
Husband of Club Q shooting victim shares memories of Ashley Paugh
Mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Multiple dead and at least two dozen injured.
Police publicly identify Club Q victims following mass shooting in Colorado Springs
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Men hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
Wesley Adam Braden, 31, was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning on multiple...
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
Raymond Green Vance
Family of Raymond Green Vance, one of the Club Q victims, shares how he will be missed unbearably

Latest News

An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman
A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman
Pueblo County debris fire
Controlled burn ignited debris fire in Pueblo County Monday