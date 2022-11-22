2 arrested after reported stabbing and a deputy getting punched south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges following an incident south of Colorado Springs Monday night.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting someone called in a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Forest Road just before 8:40 p.m. The neighborhood is in the Stratmoor area.

“When they arrived, they contacted several people who were fighting in the street,” part of a statement from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “After separating and detaining those involved, one of those initially detained was identified as the stabbing victim, an adult male. Members of the Security Fire Department responded to the scene and subsequently transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. His wounds were determined to be non-life threatening. The weapon used in the crime was recovered at the scene.”

Authorities identified the stabbing suspect as Moises Ortiz-Ortega as he’s charged with 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and menacing.

A second person is facing charges after the sheriff’s office says Anjelina Palomera punched a deputy in the face during the ordeal. She is charged with 2nd-degree assault on a peace officer.

“The deputy was not seriously injured,” a news release adds.

