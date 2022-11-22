1 child rushed to the hospital following ice rescue in Colorado

Fire truck graphic.
Fire truck graphic.(MGN Online)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Colorado following an ice rescue operation.

West Metro Fire first reported the rescue effort at about 3 p.m. According to the agency, four kids were reportedly out on the ice at Roxburough Park. The area is south of Chatfield State Park. According to a spokesperson with the department, three of the kids were able to get out to safety, one child was in the water for an unknown period of time.

“Child has been located in water,” West Metro Fire wrote on Tiwtter. “Firefighters are pulling them out.”

It isn’t clear how long the child was in the water or submerged.

The exact area where the rescue occurred was not immediately shared by the fire department. A spokesperson says this incident serves as a reminder for parents to have a talk with their children about staying off the ice. It isn’t clear if the kids were playing on the ice, if they were aware they were on ice or if they were just attempted to cross the body of water.

