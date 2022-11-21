WATCH: Long time Club Q DJ talks memories and hopes for Colorado Springs club after deadly mass shooting

WATCH: Long time Club Q DJ talks memories and hopes for Colorado Springs club after mass shooting
By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Saturday night, five people were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs.

As we come together to honor the victims and their families we are also highlighting the community members who have stepped up to offer support during this difficult time.

Greg Resha is a former DJ who worked at Club Q for 14 years. He sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara to talk about his fondest memories at the club, how people can best support the LGBTQ+ community, and his hopes going forward.

For a link to the GoFundMe page that Resha set up to help victims and their families, click here.

