Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting.

A media liaison for the family of Kelly Loving shared a statement with the public on behalf of her sister, Tiffany Loving:

“My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world. My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person.”

Stories focused on Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump will be shared later this evening.

