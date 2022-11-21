Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy

Kelly Loving
Kelly Loving(Photo courtesy CSPD on behalf of the Loving family)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting.

Click here for coverage on the tragedy.

A media liaison for the family of Kelly Loving shared a statement with the public on behalf of her sister, Tiffany Loving:

“My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world. My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

