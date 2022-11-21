Shooting involving police south of Colorado Springs in Fountain under investigation
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in Fountain was under investigation Sunday night.
At about 7:20 p.m., multiple KKTV 11 News viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the area of Monteray Way and Maram Way. The neighborhood is south of Mesa Road and west of Fountain Mesa Road.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
Police tweeted the following:
