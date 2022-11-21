Shooting involving police south of Colorado Springs in Fountain under investigation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in Fountain was under investigation Sunday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., multiple KKTV 11 News viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the area of Monteray Way and Maram Way. The neighborhood is south of Mesa Road and west of Fountain Mesa Road.

Police tweeted the following:

Officer involved shooting in Fountain. Media staging at Fire Station 2, 8201 Fountain Mesa Rd. PIO ETA 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/gnMcN1N04t — City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) November 21, 2022

